Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies through early Saturday morning with a few scattered showers possible. Patchy Dense Fog is possible overnight tonight, once again. KLTV’s - Santa Scirto on the Square event is Saturday from 1 until 4 in the afternoon. Come by and take a photo with Santa Scirto and enjoy some Christmas fun. If you can, Please bring an unwrapped gift for a child to help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but better chances for showers/thundershowers/storms exists very late on Sunday/early Monday morning while most of us are sleeping. This will be along a cold front that is expected to move through. There is a Moderate Risk (5% Chance) for significant severe weather overnight Sunday/Monday early morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. Some gusty wind, some pockets of small hail and frequent lightning/thunder along with some areas of heavy rainfall are possible. By late Monday morning, the sun should shine, and the temperatures will be more normal. Staying cooler on Tuesday, but another chance for more rain exists late Tuesday and early Wednesday as another cold front moves through. We will monitor this cold front for any signs of severe weather for you. By Wednesday afternoon, the skies should become partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain cool. Warming up again late next week as the southerly winds return. Have a great weekend.

