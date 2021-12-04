East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Oct. 23 shooting

Juan Garcia (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Juan Garcia (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 23 shooting incident that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooting occurred on County Road 823.

“An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers has led to identifying two suspects in the investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office established probable cause for a search warrant on a residence on Cr. 127 in Nacogdoches County on 11-17-2021.”

When investigators executed the search warrant, they found and seized evidence they believe is directly related to the shooting, the Facebook post stated.

Several weapons were seized from the home, including one that had been reported stolen through the Nacogdoches Police Department. Investigators also seized a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that was consistent with drug distribution, the Facebook post stated.

Other evidence was seized as well.

According to the Facebook post, the victim was supposed to meet a friend on CR 823 on the night of Oct. 23.

“It is believed he was set up by the suspects to meet them at that location where they planned to rob him,” the Facebook post stated.

The driver of the suspect vehicle and the person who fired several shots at the victim were both wearing ski masks, the Facebook post stated. After the victim was shot, several items were removed from his vehicle.

The two suspects then fled the scene, the Facebook post stated.

Victim Breydi Gonzales, 20, of Center, spent time in intensive care at a local hospital following the shooting. He was shot multiple times in his torso and his arm. He spent several weeks in the hospital before he was released, a previous East Texas News story stated.

The shooting took place near Lone Star Church on CR 823, deputies later found. Detectives with NCSO and the Texas Rangers processed the crime scene there.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was identified as Juan Pablo Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches. He was arrested after the search warrant was executed and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery for his connection to the crime, the Facebook post stated.

Garcia was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Nov. 17, and his bond amount was set at $50,000.

Law enforcement officials have identified a strong person of interest who is believed to have conducted the shooting,” the Facebook post stated. “Evidence has been submitted to the lab for forensics testing, and investigators are awaiting the results of those tests.”

The Facebook post stated the case is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Previous story: Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Tatum man killed in Rusk County crash
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry...
Judge gives Longview man 50 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

Wood County Veteran Service Officer
Wood County Veteran Service Officer
BB Gun Bandit
BB Gun Bandit Follow Up
NASA Lasers
NASA Lasers In Space
Lawmakers Fight Vaccine Mandate
Lawmakers Fight Vaccine Mandate
Texas lawmakers are fighting the president's vaccine mandate.
East Texas House Republicans fight to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate