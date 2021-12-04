Moving on: 5 East Texas teams in the UIL football semifinals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Then there were five.

You could call them the Fab 5. Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Mount Vernon, Waskom and Timpson are the only East Texas football teams left standing as we head into the state semifinals.

Here is the state semifinal matchups for East Texas teams.

Thursday December 9

3A DI Semifinal:

Brock vs Mount Vernon @ McKinney ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI Semifinal:

Timpson vs Shiner @ Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday December 10

4A DI Semifinal:

Chapel Hill vs Austin LBJ/Fredericksburg Winner, TBD

4A DII Semifinal:

Celina vs Gilmer @ Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII Semifinal:

Waskom vs Franklin, TBD

