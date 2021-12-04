Moving on: 5 East Texas teams in the UIL football semifinals
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Then there were five.
You could call them the Fab 5. Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Mount Vernon, Waskom and Timpson are the only East Texas football teams left standing as we head into the state semifinals.
Here is the state semifinal matchups for East Texas teams.
Thursday December 9
3A DI Semifinal:
Brock vs Mount Vernon @ McKinney ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.
2A DI Semifinal:
Timpson vs Shiner @ Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday December 10
4A DI Semifinal:
Chapel Hill vs Austin LBJ/Fredericksburg Winner, TBD
4A DII Semifinal:
Celina vs Gilmer @ Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 7 p.m.
3A DII Semifinal:
Waskom vs Franklin, TBD
