Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery

Hopkins County Jail website
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)(Hopkins County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sulphur Springs police officers and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Love’s truck stop Friday morning.

Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, and Cass Hunter Sullivan, 22, are still being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Each man was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Bond was set at $100,000 for each individual’s charge.

According to a post on the Sulphur Springs Police Department Facebook page, SSPD officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at the Love’s truck stop located at 1201 South Hillcrest at about 9:33 a.m. Friday.

******UPDATE********* SUSPECTS IN THE ROBBERY ARE IN CUSTODY! On December 3, 2021, at 9:33 a.m., the...

Posted by Sulphur Springs Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

“It was learned that the suspect displayed a black pistol and fled the store with a box of about 35 cartons of mixed cigarettes,” the Facebook post stated. “The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Chevrolet Colorado.”

The suspect, the passenger in the vehicle, was described as a slender man wearing a gray hoodie with a Puma logo on its front, black pants with red and white stripes, and black and red shoes, the Facebook post stated.

Lt. Brad Horton with the Sulphur Springs Police Department said after they got a tip, SSPD officers and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies served arrest warrants on Nash and Sullivan at a home in Commerce later Friday. He added that Commerce police officers assisted with the arrest.

Horton said Nash was the man who went inside the truck stop and stole the cigarettes at gunpoint, and Sullivan was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured during the armed robbery, Horton said.

Previous story: Sulphur Springs police seeking info on armed robbery suspect

