Hiway 80 Rescue Mission asking for toy drive donations

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A last-minute appeal is being put out by an East Texas rescue mission to gather toys for needy kids for Christmas.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission started their annual Christmas toy drive for children some time ago, but not enough have come in, and time is running out.

Workers with the mission are hoping public donations come through one more time for their annual Christmas children’s toy drive.

“Every year we try to serve as many families as we can. We have a toy drive going on right now. On the 18th is when we will be giving these toys away,” said Brian Livingston, the mission’s director.

In the past, they’re given toys out to as many as 900 children at Christmas time.

This year, more than 200 children have been signed up, and many more are expected.

“Children that are in at-risk situations, low-income situations, homeless, their life is not normal. We want to give them simple little toys, so they can have something on Christmas morning,” Livingston said.

But time is running out. There simply aren’t enough toys coming in for every child in need.

Livingston said he believes the supply chain may factor into low donations.

Over the years, they’ve seen many of the children come into the rescue mission with their parents just to get a good meal.

The goal they want is to have multiple toys waiting for each child on Christmas morning. But they only have two weeks left to collect them.

“Many children in East Texas because of their family situation, they’re going to have absolutely nothing if we don’t have something to give to them. We need all the help from the community we can get,” Livingston said.

Livingston said toy donations can be made at either mission location in Tyler or Longview, Gateway to Hope or Triumph Village in Tyler, and Spring Hill Pharmacy and Papacita’s in Longview.

