WebXtra: Wood County welcomes new veterans service officer

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas county introduced its new veterans service officer to the public and began a new way to offer veterans assistance.

The Wood County Courthouse in Quitman held a “meet and greet” today with the new veterans service officer.

Only a month into the job as a veterans service officer for Wood County, Christi Billman had the opportunity to meet veterans in her county today. Billman is a navy veteran herself.

She comes in to tackle problems that older veterans face and to assist a new generation of veterans as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

