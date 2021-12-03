WebXtra: Nine Flags Christmas Festival lights up Nacogdoches on Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.

More than 50 vendors will be on hand starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Nacogdoches, followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade sponsored by Nacogdoches area United Way. Fireworks light up the sky after the parade.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.