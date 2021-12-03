East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Nine Flags Christmas Festival lights up Nacogdoches on Saturday

A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.
A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.
By Donna McCollum
Dec. 3, 2021
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.

More than 50 vendors will be on hand starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Nacogdoches, followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade sponsored by Nacogdoches area United Way. Fireworks light up the sky after the parade.

