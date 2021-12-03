East Texas Now Business Break
US 59 expansion will impact traffic patterns early next week

The closure beginning on Monday will require US 69 and US 59 to merge to the inside left lane...
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Construction on the U.S. Highway 59 expansion project at Moffett and State Highway 103 in Lufkin will impact traffic patterns for the first time since last February.

Shoulder lane closures will be in effect Monday and Tuesday in the southbound lanes of US 59, and lanes will merge US 59 and US 69 north of the Moffett Road bridge. The specific work being done is to create a retaining wall, wider roadways, and a new crash wall on the north and south sides of the A&NR Railroad tracks. The entirety of the project is still geared towards improving safety and providing connectivity to US 59.

TxDOT spokesperson Rhonda Oaks gave an overview of the changes that drivers could expect to see in the area starting next week.

“Beginning Monday, the southbound lanes on US 69 and coming from 59 off the flyover, they will be funneled into one lane for that construction project heading southbound,” said Oaks. “Now, this is significant because there is a lot of truck traffic through that area. It is heavily traveled anyway.”

