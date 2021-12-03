East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle wreck near intersection of Gentry, Glenwood slowing traffic

Source: KLTV Staff
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving two pickups and an SUV at the intersection of West Gentry parkway and North Glenwood Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to the Tyler Police Department active calls website, TPD officers were dispatched out to the scene of the wreck at 12:08 p.m. Friday. Tyler firefighters were called out to the crash at 12;11 p.m. Friday.

The wreck was described as a pin-in crash.

There is no information available on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists traveling through that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays.

