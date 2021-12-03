Sulphur Springs police seeking info on armed robbery suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s health in finding the person responsible for robbing a truck stop at gunpoint Friday morning.

According to a report by the department, at 9:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Love’s Truck Stop at 1201 S. Hillcrest in response to calls about a robbery in which the suspect displayed a black pistol and then fled the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes. The vehicle driven by the suspect is described as a maroon Chevrolet Colorado. The suspect is believed to be a white male who was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt with the Puma log, black pants with red and white stripes, as well as black and red shoes. The suspect is also believed to be the passenger in the vehicle, though no identifiers were provided regarding the driver.

The police department is asking that with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jason Reneau at the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903) 885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 885-2020.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.