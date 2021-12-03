East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sulphur Springs police seeking info on armed robbery suspect

Sulphur Springs police are seeking information as to who is responsible for robbing a truck...
Sulphur Springs police are seeking information as to who is responsible for robbing a truck stop Friday morning.(Sulphur Springs Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s health in finding the person responsible for robbing a truck stop at gunpoint Friday morning.

According to a report by the department, at 9:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Love’s Truck Stop at 1201 S. Hillcrest in response to calls about a robbery in which the suspect displayed a black pistol and then fled the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes. The vehicle driven by the suspect is described as a maroon Chevrolet Colorado. The suspect is believed to be a white male who was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt with the Puma log, black pants with red and white stripes, as well as black and red shoes. The suspect is also believed to be the passenger in the vehicle, though no identifiers were provided regarding the driver.

The police department is asking that with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jason Reneau at the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903) 885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 885-2020.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Tatum man killed in Rusk County crash
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry...
Judge gives Longview man 50 years for 2018 murder
Sabine firefighters found mouse stuck inside a wall outlet in Gregg Co. house
Firefighters: Mouse almost caused East Texas house to burn down

Latest News

Pictured are (from left) Maygn Goode, Ciara Wright, Samual Gideon, and Daniel Smith. (Source:...
Harrison County drug results in 4 arrests, seizure of 144 grams of suspected meth, cash
Source: KLTV Staff
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle wreck near intersection of Gentry, Glenwood slowing traffic
WEBXTRA: Glencrest fire
Crews are responding to a Friday morning fire northwest of downtown Longview.
7 people escape burning home in Longview