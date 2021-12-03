East Texas Now Business Break
Student projects judged, awards given at Longview schools Environmental Engineering day

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Friday was a special day for students at one East Texas school.

The Environmental Engineering: Share the Planet day happened at Ned E.. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy in Longview. Students were judged on the different projects they made, which were created using recyclable materials. There were also prizes for the top three projects in every grade.

“My mom helped me find boxes for him but I chose the tape that I wanted to use. My mom got me something so that I could light his eyes up,” said 5th grader Nevaeh Tavares.

“That by doing this and taking it back to the home, the parents are so much enjoying it and coming in. We are getting pictures from home from what they are doing with there students there. It’s really a beautiful thing,” said Magnet Coordinator Christina Eagan.

Demonstrations were also held showing students how to milk cows, garden, as well as learn about the water cycle. The Longview High School Robotic Team was also there to let students experiment with their robots.

WebXtra: Wood County welcomes new veterans service officer