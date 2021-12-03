East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Son charged with capital murder after father found dead in Livingston

Son’s girlfriend also charged with tampering with evidence,
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of capital murder against a man accused of...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of capital murder against a man accused of killing his father in November.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of capital murder against a man accused of killing his father in November.

Investigators arrested Lynnie Ray Chatman and his girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, on Nov. 29, nearly two weeks after the body of Leonard Chatman was found outside of a Livingston home. The two had been wanted for questioning by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in connection with Leonard’s death.

Sheriff Byron Lyons said the case was originally treated as a homicide. However, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Lynnie Chatman was charged with capital murder in connection with his father’s death and booked into the Polk County Jail, according to Chief Deputy Rickie Childers. Cormier was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence.

Chatman is being held on $1 million bond related to the capital murder charge and an additional $73,000 on unrelated charges from both Polk and Chambers counties.

Sheriff Byron Lyons requests that anyone with information relating to the investigation and arrest of both individuals, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810.

+ Couple questioned in connection with Livingston man’s death

Second person wanted for questioning in death of Livingston man

Livingston man wanted for questioning in father’s death

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Tatum man killed in Rusk County crash
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry...
Judge gives Longview man 50 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Part 1
Dr. Ed discusses the Omicron variant, vaccine protection, antibody treatment
A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.
WebXtra: Nine Flags Christmas Festival lights up Nacogdoches on Saturday
A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches Christmas festival