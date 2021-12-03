East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County Commissioner Neal Franklin announces bid to replace Judge Nathaniel Moran

Smith County Commissioner Pct. 1 Neal Franklin announced Friday his candidacy to replace Smith...
Smith County Commissioner Pct. 1 Neal Franklin announced Friday his candidacy to replace Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.(Courtesy Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioner Neal Franklin on Friday announced his candidacy to succeed Nathaniel Moran as a Smith County judge.

The announcement comes one day after Moran announced his candidacy to fill the TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to be left vacant by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, as he pursues his primary challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Franklin was elected to serve Precinct 1 on the Smith County Commissioners Court in November 2020.

Franklin has worked for more than 30 years working in the fields of fire and EMS, previously serving as the City of Tyler’s fire chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for more than seven years. He also served as general manager of East Texas Medical Center EMS.

