Polk County drug raid yields 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

Pictured are the guns and cross bows that law enforcement officers seized in a drug raid on a home in Big Thicket Lake Estates in Polk County. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After investigators from the Polk County and Liberty County sheriff’s offices executed a search warrant for a home in the Big Thicket Lake Estates subdivision Wednesday, they arrested four people and seized a large amount of meth and more than 35 guns and crossbows.

According to a press release, the narcotics divisions of the Polk and Liberty county sheriff’s offices started a joint investigation to look into tips about illegal drug activity at a home in the 300 block of Swick Trail in Big Thicket Lake Estates on Wednesday.

After investigators went to the home on Swick Trail, they spoke to its four occupants.

“The investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for the property, where a large amount of methamphetamine and over 35 firearms were seized,” the press release stated. “After further investigation, numerous items of stolen property were also recovered. All subjects were subsequently arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail, without incident.”

The suspects and their charges include:

  • Levi Weatherford – first-degree felony manufacture/distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of third-degree felony prohibited weapon.
  • Lori Howe – first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of meth, two charges of third-degree felony prohibited weapon, third-degree felony unlawful possession f a firearm by a felon, and second-degree felony unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.
  • Thomas McKelvey – pardon and parole warrant, third-degree felony possession of meth.
  • Blake McReight – state-jail felony possession of meth.

“All charges have been filed in Polk County, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively attempting to locate/identify owners of the recovered stolen property,” the press release stated.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to submit a tip at p3tips.com or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP, where they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

People with information on this case may also call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly at (936) 327-6810.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

