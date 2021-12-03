East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Patchy fog is once again possible. Mostly Cloudy and continued very warm for early December through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are slightly on Saturday and increase a bit on Sunday as a cold front is expected to move through late in the day Sunday. Rain may continue into the earliest morning hours on Tuesday before skies become mostly sunny by Monday afternoon. A few more showers and/or thundershowers are possible on Tuesday evening as another cold front moves through ETX. A very windy day is expected on Tuesday out ahead of the front, generally out of the south and southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected. A few lingering showers are possible on Wednesday before ending during the day. Lots of sunshine is expected one week from today with cooler temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday. A reminder, Santa Scirto on the Square in Downtown Tyler is this Saturday from 1 until 4 in the afternoon. Only a slight chance for showers is in the forecast, so please stop by, get a picture taken and have some Christmas fun. If possible, you can bring an unwrapped gift for a child and donate it to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. Thanks so much.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

Please come see us on Saturday from 1-4 on the downtown square in Tyler. A few showers possible...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
More clouds expected over the next several days. Few showers on Sat. A few more on Sun.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
More clouds expected over the next several days. Few showers on Sat. A few more on Sun.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
12/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast