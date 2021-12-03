Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Patchy fog is once again possible. Mostly Cloudy and continued very warm for early December through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances are slightly on Saturday and increase a bit on Sunday as a cold front is expected to move through late in the day Sunday. Rain may continue into the earliest morning hours on Tuesday before skies become mostly sunny by Monday afternoon. A few more showers and/or thundershowers are possible on Tuesday evening as another cold front moves through ETX. A very windy day is expected on Tuesday out ahead of the front, generally out of the south and southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected. A few lingering showers are possible on Wednesday before ending during the day. Lots of sunshine is expected one week from today with cooler temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday. A reminder, Santa Scirto on the Square in Downtown Tyler is this Saturday from 1 until 4 in the afternoon. Only a slight chance for showers is in the forecast, so please stop by, get a picture taken and have some Christmas fun. If possible, you can bring an unwrapped gift for a child and donate it to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. Thanks so much.

