North Texas police officer dies after he was shot in the chest outside grocery store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite police officer has died after being shot in the chest following a disturbance in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store Friday afternoon.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving husband and father from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said in announcing the officer’s death.

“He was a 21-year-veteran of the Mesquite Police Department. He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

Police said the shooting happened as officers responded to a disturbance call outside an Albertson’s grocery store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m.

“During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot,” police said in a statement.

Officials had confirmed earlier the officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

