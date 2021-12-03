East Texas Now Business Break
North Texas police officer dies after he was shot in the chest outside grocery store

A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an Albertson’s parking lot Friday afternoon.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite police officer has died after being shot in the chest following a disturbance in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store Friday afternoon.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving husband and father from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said in announcing the officer’s death.

“He was a 21-year-veteran of the Mesquite Police Department.  He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer.  Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

Police said the shooting happened as officers responded to a disturbance call outside an Albertson’s grocery store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m.

“During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot,” police said in a statement.

Officials had confirmed earlier the officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

