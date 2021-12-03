Longview Fire Dept. responding to overnight structure fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire northwest of downtown Longview.

Around 2 a.m. Friday fire engines were called to Glencrest Lane, near Tulane Avenue, between Bill Owens Parkway and Texas Spur 63.

Crews are responding to a Friday morning fire northwest of downtown Longview. (KLTV staff)

According to a family that lives nearby, the people staying at the home were able to get out and were helped by other neighbors.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.