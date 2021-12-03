East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Tatum man killed in Rusk County crash
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry...
Judge gives Longview man 50 years for 2018 murder

Latest News

Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport prepares for holiday travel boom
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport prepares for holiday travel boom
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
The closure beginning on Monday will require US 69 and US 59 to merge to the inside left lane...
US 59 expansion will impact traffic patterns early next week