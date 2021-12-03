Harrison County drug results in 4 arrests, seizure of 144 grams of suspected meth, cash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people and seized 144 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cash after they served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in Harleton Thursday.

“The efforts and success from our Violent Crime and Drug Task Force are being felt all over our county,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a press release. “I am proud of the work our Task Force has seen and will continue to see by unifying agencies for a single purpose is clearly the best method.”

According to the press release, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team served the warrant at a home in the 140 block of Wilson Road at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, which includes the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marshall Police Department.

Samual Gideon, 43, of Harleton, Maygn Good 33, of Harleton, Daniel Smith, 37, of Harleton, and Ciara Wright, 26, of Marshall, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

