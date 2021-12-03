East Texas organization taking a stand against bullying

MARSHALL, Texas. (KSLA) - Bullying is an ever-present issue that deeply affects kids and teens alike - both in and out of the classroom.

With social media apps like Tik Tok, Snapchat, and Instagram dominating the attention of students, Marshall Against Violence (MAV) wants to make sure parents are educated and armed with the knowledge to protect their children.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, MAV is hosting a Stop Bullying seminar at the Marshall Public Library, located at 300 South Alamo St.

The conference runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and includes a series of guest speakers.

