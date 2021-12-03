East Texas Now Business Break
Coaching changes coming to Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There will be new head football coaches come next season in Mount Pleasant and Sulphur Springs.

Sulphur Springs head coach Greg Owens announced on Friday he would be retiring. Owens has been at the school since 2006 with a record of 92-85 in that time and won the school’s only state title in 2008.

After 31 years of coaching, Ritchie Pinckard will be stepping off the sidelines. Pinckard has been the head coach at Mount Pleasant since 2018. Pinckard will be the district wide athletic director and will be involved in the hiring of a new head coach.

