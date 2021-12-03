City of Palestine issues boil-water notice for portion of town

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has issued a boil-water notice for portions of the town.

According to a post on the City of Palestine Facebook page, the boil-water notice is in effect for the 100 to 500 blocks of Avenue A, East Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A, and North Sycamore from E. Main to Avenue A.

“During a Boil Water Advisory, you can either boil the water or disinfect it before use,” the Facebook post stated. “Boiling the water and allowing it to cool helps destroy harmful background and pathogens. Disinfected water can be used for personal hygiene such as showering, bathing, or flushing toilets.”

When boiling water, make sure to heat and bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Turn off the heat and let the water cool.

To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover.”

