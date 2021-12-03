East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Palestine issues boil-water notice for portion of town

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has issued a boil-water notice for portions of the town.

According to a post on the City of Palestine Facebook page, the boil-water notice is in effect for the 100 to 500 blocks of Avenue A, East Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A, and North Sycamore from E. Main to Avenue A.

“During a Boil Water Advisory, you can either boil the water or disinfect it before use,” the Facebook post stated. “Boiling the water and allowing it to cool helps destroy harmful background and pathogens. Disinfected water can be used for personal hygiene such as showering, bathing, or flushing toilets.”

  • When boiling water, make sure to heat and bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
  • Turn off the heat and let the water cool.
  • To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

Judge Moran For Congress
Judge Moran For Congress
YWAM Border Bags
YWAM Border Bags
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase