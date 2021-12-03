East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ toy drive

"ACSO Shop with a Cop" officers shopping for Christmas gifts for the community
"ACSO Shop with a Cop" officers shopping for Christmas gifts for the community(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 7th annual “Shop with a Cop” Christmas toy drive.

The sheriff’s office not only gathers the requests the families have. They also go out to buy the gifts, wrap them, and deliver them to families on Christmas Eve. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches shared the importance of law enforcement being connected with their communities.

“Shop with a Cop is good because you’re working with young people in our community, and they get to see the officers as human beings, and they’re able to talk to the kids and also when we shop with the kids, it’s really a good thing,” Sanches said.

If you want to help the Angelina County “Shop with a Cop” program, just bring an unwrapped gift to the sheriff’s office.

