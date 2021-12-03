East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred dollars in cocaine a week from an Amarillo bar.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about $2,500 in cocaine a week from an Amarillo bar.

According to complaint, on December 1, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Potter County Sheriff’s office arrested Alonso after buying cocaine several times in the Las Alazanas Bar at 2800 East Amarillo Boulevard.

During a search warrant, officials found a plastic container with 25 small plastic baggies containing cocaine.

Officials later interviewed Alonso and admitted to selling the drugs and receiving around an ounce a week for the last two years.

While Alonso was under custody, officials found more baggies of white powder that was found in another container inside Alonso’s pants pocket.

In addition, an undercover agent bought cocaine on multiple occasions from employees found at the Las Alazanas bar.

The release says, the way the baggies were packaged was for individual sales.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

