1-pot creamy meatball pasta by Mama Steph

- This is a wonderful comfort food dinner. Easy to make, deliciously creamy, and even customizable to your family’s preferences.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a wonderful comfort food dinner. Easy to make, deliciously creamy, and even customizable to your family’s preferences.

1-pot creamy meatball pasta

1 pound of homestyle frozen meatballs

olive oil

2 cups beef broth

2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 cups egg noodles

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

Add two tablespoons oil to a deep skillet or a Dutch oven. Warm it over medium heat, then add the frozen meatballs. Allow them to warm in the pan for several minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the broth, milk, and Worcestershire sauce to the meatballs, stirring to combine. Bring to a boil, then add the egg noodles.

Stir constantly for about eight minutes to allow the noodles to cook in the broth. The sauce will become silky and thicker as it cooks down.

Add the parmesan and the parsley, and stir to melt the cheese.

Serve topped with a sprinkle of parmesan and a sprig of parsley to make it pretty. ;) Makes 4 to 6 servings, depending upon how hungry you are.

NOTE: Feel free to add sliced mushrooms, tiny green peas, etc. to your pan while you’re warming the meatballs, if you like.

Enjoy!

