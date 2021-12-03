East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 person injured in auto-pedestrian incident on South St. in Nacogdoches

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One person has been taken to a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred in the 2000 block of South Street in Nacogdoches Thursday night, according to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page.

“We do not have any information to release on the condition/identity of the victim at this time other than they have been transported by emergency medical services to the hospital,” the Facebook post stated.

NPD’s Traffic Division is at the scene, and the northbound side of South Street is down to one lane. All southbound traffic is being diverted to South Fredonia Street.

“Please avoid the area and expect delays for the next several hours,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

Judge Moran For Congress
Judge Moran For Congress
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
Hunting Cabin Ransacked
YWAM Border Bags
YWAM Border Bags
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Palestine issues boil-water notice for portion of town
Lufkin police officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase that occurred Thursday. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest man after high-speed chase