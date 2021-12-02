East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Santa back on roads of East Texas

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Santa is coming to town. Tonight he visits Tyler, then Palestine, then Nacogdoches and points between. 

David ‘Santa’ Stanley’ is relaxing the social distance rules. No shields, no virtual visits. Last year most of the engagements were canceled due to the pandemic, but this year they are opening up. Mr. and Mrs. Claus have a full book of engagements.

The couple is fully vaccinated and they follow health precautions. Santa Stanley says it’s up to each Santa ambassador to decide what precautions they’ll take. While there are unvaccinated Santas, Santa Stanley says he’s proud to have had two vaccinations and the booster.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

Confections
Burglars hit Lufkin’s Confections Bakery
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in san Jacinto County. (Source: TxDOT...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of US 59 in San Jacinto County closed after emergency landing
WebXtra: Santa back on roads of East Texas
WebXtra: Santa back on roads of East Texas
Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Shelbyville man allegedly leads law enforcement on chase through 2 counties