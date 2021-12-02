East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: MercyWorks travels to Texas border to provide medical, spiritual support

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A local medical team of 23 people departed from Bethesda Clinic to serve people on both the US and Mexico side for a week.

The team, led by MercyWorks founder Debbie Lascelles, was comprised of doctors, dentists and nurses and included individuals from Marvin United Methodist, First Baptist, CCF, Hideaway Lake Community and Green Acres Baptist Church.

To date, 18 teams from Youth With A Mission Tyler have gone to the border this year providing more than $150,000 in hygiene kits, blankets, children’s supplies, underwear, Bibles, school supplies and more. In addition, MercyWorks medical teams have provided much-needed free dental care and medical check-ups.

