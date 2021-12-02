TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of US 59 in San Jacinto County closed after emergency landing
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SaN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Motorists traveling south from Polk County should be aware that U.S. Highway 59 is down to one southbound lane in San Jacinto County near the Liberty County line after a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Thursday.
The plane landed near US 59.
“Motorists should expect slight delays,” stated a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin office. “Stay alert and reduce speed in the area.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.