East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron
FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract
Canning the Spirit food drive
WEBXTRA: Canning The Spirit food drive gives back to Carthage community
WEBXTRA: Canning The Spirit food drive gives back to Carthage community
WEBXTRA: Canning The Spirit food drive gives back to Carthage community
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant