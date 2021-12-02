Thieves hit Wood County hunting cabin for second time this year

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas hunting guide is hoping law enforcement can find items that were stolen from his hunting cabin located on a remote Wood County location.

Guide Mark Godwin said he checked his hunting cabin on Monday and found it was ransacked. Unusual items were taken such as antique fishing rods, antique lures, taxidermy, deer horns and other collectible items.

He talked about how this is the second time his cabin has been burglarized.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.