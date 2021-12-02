Texas schools encourage parents to submit proof of income to receive funding helping student success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schools across the state are having to make an increased effort this year to make sure they have funds to support children inside and out of the classroom.

Schools in the Panhandle started offering free meals to all students when the pandemic hit - regardless of income levels.

“Our funding that we received it’s just, this year, not really attached to our free and reduced meal applications, so it’s just been a little bit different,” said Dr. Lynn Pulliam, Canadian ISD superintendent.

While this is great for students eating for free, the lack of families showing proof of income for free and reduced meals is a growing concern.

“They’re a lot bigger than just a free and reduced application, these funds actually provide so many services for our kids,” said Heather Wilson, Canyon ISD assistant superintendent of business and operations .

State and federal agencies take the number of applications for low income families to disperse funds to schools being used for things outside of the cafeteria.

“These dollars are used to help students that are low income students or students that need a little help in classrooms,” said Wilson. “Those that are at risk at failing or those who need tutoring or things like that.”

Counselors say technology items and additional tutoring can also be impacted by a lack of funding.

Canadian ISD serves nearly 840 students and nearly half of them are low income.

The school says it received their parent-income information at the start of the year.

Canyon ISD did campaigns for families to apply and had 600 more applications this year than in years past.

The deadline for Texas schools to receive parent income information is January 20.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.