Tatum man killed in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a man was killed after driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic, crashing with a semi-trailer that resulted in his car catching fire.

At 7:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-1716 approximately 3.8 miles south of the city of Tatum in Rusk County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2005 Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on FM-1716 on the wrong side of the roadway. At the same time, the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Z71 was traveling on FM-1716 in the southbound lane. The driver of the Freightliner attempted to move back into the northbound lane but its towed unit was still partially in the wrong lane when it was struck by the southbound Chevrolet which then caught fire.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Leonardo Ochoa, 28, of Alvarado. Ochoa was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum. Gaytan was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.