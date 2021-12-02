East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially announces congressional candidacy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has officially announced his campaign for the First Congressional District of Texas. Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is giving up the seat to run for Attorney General of Texas.

Moran made the campaign official this morning at a press conference in Tyler.

“Kyna and I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we have received from across the district as we have been considering this campaign for Congress, and we are excited to officially kick off this campaign. I look forward to taking my proven conservative record to Congress, where I will continue to fight for our East Texas values of limited government and personal liberty,” Moran said. “Over the course of my career, I have learned that public service is not for the weak - it takes a strong leader to do the right thing in every situation. The great people of East Texas can count on me to never back down and always stand tall for the strong conservative and moral values that bind us together.”

State Senator Bryan Hughes introduced Judge Moran at the press conference, where he officially endorsed Moran for Congress.

“Judge Moran is a true freedom-loving Texan who puts his conservative principles to practice. We need his character, work ethic, and most of all his tried-and-true conservative leadership representing District 1 in the United States Congress,” Hughes said.

Moran also announced endorsements from Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

“As a 43-year veteran in law enforcement, I know the importance of having strong leaders who support law enforcement at every level of government. I am proud to endorse Judge Moran for Congress because I know he will be a strong defender of law enforcement and has the courage to make the right decisions,” said Cerliano.

Moran will embark on a listening tour of Congressional District 1, meeting with leaders in each of the district’s 17 counties. The Republican Primary will be held on March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

