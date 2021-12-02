Shelbyville man allegedly leads law enforcement on chase through 2 counties

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities arrested a Shelbyville man Tuesday after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a vehicle chase through two East Texas counties.

Joshua Bearden, 32, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, two counts of driving while intoxicated 3 or more, terroristic threat on a peace officer, driving with license suspended, and failure to appear. His collective bond amount was set at $50,500.

Joshua Bearden (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

According to a post on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, SCSO deputies went to a house on FM 417 in Shelbyville to do a welfare check Tuesday. When they got to the scene, they identified Bearden as someone with an active arrest warrant.

The deputies tried to speak to Bearden, who had entered a vehicle at that point. He allegedly exited the property through a ditch and headed west on FM 417. SCSO deputies started following Bearden as he turned onto State Highway 87, the Facebook post stated.

One of the deputies gave a verbal command for Bearden to stop over the PA speaker. Bearden allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit down SH 417 to FM 147.

“The SCSO requested assistance from the San Augustine Police Department and the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office in order to end the pursuit as Bearden was approaching the San Augustine County line on FM 14,” the Facebook post stated. “Once inside San Augustine County, an officer with the San Augustine Police Department was able to perform a pit maneuver on Bearden’s vehicle and bring it to a halt.”

Law enforcement officers removed Bearn from the vehicle and arrested him, the Facebook post stated.

“The SCSO extends our thanks to the San Augustine County Police Department, San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Center Police Department for their assistance in bringing this pursuit to an end,” the Facebook post stated.

