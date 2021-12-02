East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Robbery suspect arrested after car crash in Nacogdoches

Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25
Jamarcus Jacinte Tanner, 25(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Police responding to a wreck in the area determined the driver was the robbery suspect.

Around 2:07 a.m. Thursday morning a suspect wearing a ski mask entered a store in the 1000 block of N. University Dr. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The suspect fled the store with an unspecified amount of money from the cash register. The clerk then activated the silent alarm, according to police.

While officers were at the convenience store and searching the area police received a call about a vehicle that had wrecked in the 600 block of Tower Rd. Officers that were already in the area looking for the suspect responded to the wreck and quickly determined there was probable cause the driver involved in the wreck was the suspect responsible for the robbery, according to police.

Police report the suspect was determined to be Jamarcus Tanner, 25, from Nacogdoches. Tanner was charged with Aggravated Robbery and placed into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

WebXtra: MercyWorks travels to Texas border to provide medical, spiritual support
WebXtra: MercyWorks travels to Texas border to provide medical, spiritual support
WebXtra: MercyWorks travels to Texas border to provide medical, spiritual support
Hunting cabin burglarized in Wood County
Thieves hit Wood County hunting cabin for second time this year
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Thursday morning officially announced his candidacy to...
Nathaniel Moran announcement - UPDATED