Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

