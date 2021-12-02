Portions of Mabank under boil water notice after water line break

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Mabank has issued a boil water notice after they say a main water line was broken.

From the Mabank City Secretary:

Due to an eight inch main water line break located at 7th Street and Mason Street in the City of Mabank at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the water system had a reduction in pressure and caused extremely low to no pressure inside the City of Mabank.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Mabank public water system PWS 1290005, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Mabank at 903-887-3241 at 129 E Market Street, Mabank, TX 75147.

