Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Patchy Dense Fog is possible overnight tonight. Please drive carefully. Above Normal Temperatures are expected, for the most part, through the next 7 days. A Near Normal High Temperature is possible Monday and Wednesday afternoons. Over the next 7 days, 3 cold fronts are expected. The front on Saturday morning is expected to be very, very weak, but may produce a few showers and/or thundershowers. Not much rain is expected. The next front on Sunday night/early Monday Morning could have a few showers/thundershowers as well. Again, not much precipitation is expected. The last front, on Wednesday morning, may bring more showers/thundershowers to East Texas. Nothing severe is expected at this time with these fronts, but as always, we will monitor them closely for you. Tuesday of next week may be a bit on the windy side as we prepare for the final front of the 7-day period. Have a great Wednesday and remember, this Saturday on the Downtown Square in Tyler, Santa Scirto on the Square will take place, rain, or shine. Bring the kiddos and take a picture or two and have a nice afternoon. Vendors will be there along with the Salvation Army accepting gifts and donations for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. See you there!!!

