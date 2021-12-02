Mouse almost caused East Texas house to burn down

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - This was no typical mousetrap!

Fire officials in Gregg County report a family is safe after a mouse was found burning inside a dryer wall outlet.

In a post from Sabine Fire & Rescue, pictures show the tiny rodent singed at the bottom opening of the electric box.

According to officials, “the family smelled what they identified as an electrical smell” before they called 911.

Sabine firefighters find the culprit of "electrical smell" (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters found the hiding culprit, the prongs of the outlet had a temperature of 503 degrees. They said it was hot enough to potentially burn the house down.

They finished their post with a reminder as we head into the winter months. “Cold weather has mice seeking a warm place to bed up!”

