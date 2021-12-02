East Texas Now Business Break
Mouse almost caused East Texas house to burn down

Sabine firefighters found mouse stuck inside a wall outlet in Gregg Co. house
Sabine firefighters found mouse stuck inside a wall outlet in Gregg Co. house(Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)
By Erika Holland
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - This was no typical mousetrap!

Fire officials in Gregg County report a family is safe after a mouse was found burning inside a dryer wall outlet.

In a post from Sabine Fire & Rescue, pictures show the tiny rodent singed at the bottom opening of the electric box.

According to officials, “the family smelled what they identified as an electrical smell” before they called 911.

Sabine firefighters find the culprit of "electrical smell"
Sabine firefighters find the culprit of "electrical smell"(Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters found the hiding culprit, the prongs of the outlet had a temperature of 503 degrees. They said it was hot enough to potentially burn the house down.

They finished their post with a reminder as we head into the winter months. “Cold weather has mice seeking a warm place to bed up!”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

