By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some dense fog.  Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile in many places, so give yourself some extra time on the morning commute.  The fog will clear out by late morning with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon.  It will be warm again with highs reaching the mid 70s.  Clouds increase tonight into tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies expected much of the day Friday.  It will still be warm and breezy at times and there is a very slight chance for an isolated shower by Friday evening.  Chances for isolated showers increase a bit into Saturday and increase even more into Sunday.  Expect the best chance for rain along a cold front late Sunday into early Monday.  Cooler temperatures are expected next week behind this cold front.

