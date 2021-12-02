East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mistletoe and Magic kicked off in Tyler Wednesday

The sale lasts through Dec. 4.
The sale lasts through Dec. 4.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday sale kicked off on Wednesday night.

Misteltoe and Magic went totally online in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. But now, the event is back live and in full force for 2021.

It’s the 43rd year for the fundraiser which offers crafts, clothes, and Christmas gifts and decor, as well as many other items for sale. Proceeds are designated to help local non-profits.

The event has a new venue this year.

Chelsea Cooper, 2021 chair of the extravaganza, said, “We are at the Rose Garden Center as you know, Tyler is growing and we are getting a new convention center so across the street this year, so the venue is beautiful the parking is a little different the parking, we are offering complimentary valet and shuttles all weekend, so make sure to come out and come to the lower levels of the garden in order to enter.”

The sale runs until Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Steve Gatton and Fred Bauer about the Loblolly model train setup...
All aboard the Loblolly Train Exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum
The test pattern is displayed on this monitor inside the Texas Broadcast Museum.
Kilgore’s Texas Broadcast Museum displays piece of TV test pattern history
Tyler offers adoption special for candy corn cats
Corbin Robinson and his family
Arp ‘Miracle Child’ to light City of Tyler Christmas tree