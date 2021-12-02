Mistletoe and Magic kicked off in Tyler Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday sale kicked off on Wednesday night.

Misteltoe and Magic went totally online in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. But now, the event is back live and in full force for 2021.

It’s the 43rd year for the fundraiser which offers crafts, clothes, and Christmas gifts and decor, as well as many other items for sale. Proceeds are designated to help local non-profits.

The event has a new venue this year.

Chelsea Cooper, 2021 chair of the extravaganza, said, “We are at the Rose Garden Center as you know, Tyler is growing and we are getting a new convention center so across the street this year, so the venue is beautiful the parking is a little different the parking, we are offering complimentary valet and shuttles all weekend, so make sure to come out and come to the lower levels of the garden in order to enter.”

The sale runs until Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased online.

