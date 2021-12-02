East Texas Now Business Break
Judge gives Longview man 50 years for 2018 murder

LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry...
LaDarian King, of Longview, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Henry Williams.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man found guilty of murder has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

LaDarian King, 26, of Longview, was convicted of murdering Henry Williams earlier this week in the 124th District Court of Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles. King was reportedly one of the founding members of the street gang known as TYB. King was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Williams on Sept. 29, 2018. Longview police said the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Clover Lane. Williams, 32, was found sitting in a chair on his front porch with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

In addition to the 50-year sentence, King will be required to serve at least 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Decharleston Stanley, King’s accomplice in the shooting, plead guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Previous reporting:

Longview man indicted for murder in connection to shooting death

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

