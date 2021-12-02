East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action

By WISH staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in western Indiana are pushing back against criticism over how an officer treated a dog.

The pet’s owner posted surveillance video to social media that shows the officer kicking the animal.

Terre Haute police said body camera video reveals what led up to that moment.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video could be disturbing to some viewers.

Haley Richey, the dog’s owner, posted 20 seconds of video on Twitter. At two seconds in, the officer can be seen approaching the house with a flashlight as the dog barks.

Five seconds later, the officer kicks the dog repeatedly before it runs off the porch.

On Tuesday, Richey posted on her Twitter page that: “Yesterday evening while my family and I were at work, someone broke into my home. My dogs ran the intruder off. This was the response shortly after a neighbor called.”

After thousands of online comments, the Terre Haute Police Department posted its own video from the officer’s body camera on their Facebook page, along with a response to Richey’s claims.

Terre Haute police said they were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the home for an aggressive white pit bull that had been charging at everyone that went by, not for an attempted break-in to the home.

The neighbor who called police told them the dog had bitten a child and a mailman in the past.

A few seconds into the officer’s bodycam video, the officer shines a flashlight toward two dogs, which are seen lunging at the officer as he’s trying to make his way to the neighbor’s house. The dogs eventually leave the yard.

The officer then heads toward Richey’s home, where he is met by one of the dogs. The officer approaches the dog and starts kicking.

Richey posted on social media that her family spent hours looking for the dog after it ran away.

They called police just after 11 p.m. Monday to report that someone may have been in the house and let the dogs out earlier.

Police found nothing missing or video showing an intruder.

The dog that was kicked returned to the home early Tuesday.

Police wrote the dog’s owner tickets for counts of prohibited dangerous animals and not having the dogs restrained or immunized.

Police said that in May of last year, a white pit bull at the same address bit an 11-year-old girl, and the owner was ticketed then for failure to restrain a dog resulting in an attack or a bite.

Police said they contacted Richey’s family several times after the video was posted, asking if they were interested in filing a complaint. They have declined to do so.

The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office said the officer did not commit a crime, saying the state’s animal abuse law has an exception for self-defense.

The office said the dog was aggressive, and the officer had a right to protect himself from it.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention