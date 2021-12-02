First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 7:44 PM - Deputies are at the scene of a fatality wreck in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, first responders were dispatched to a major crash on State Hwy 43 near the northern intersection of FM 1716. One of the involved vehicles was reportedly on fire. At least one person was killed according to Rusk County OEM.

Expect major delays and consider an alternate route.

