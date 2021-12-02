East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 7:44 PM - Deputies are at the scene of a fatality wreck in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, first responders were dispatched to a major crash on State Hwy 43 near the northern intersection of FM 1716. One of the involved vehicles was reportedly on fire. At least one person was killed according to Rusk County OEM.

Expect major delays and consider an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway

Latest News

Point Water Woes
Point residents still feeling effects of 2021′s winter storm
Anti Abortion Vigil
East Texans against abortion pray outside of Planned Parenthood as Supreme Court hears arguments
Generator Safety
Nacogdoches fire marshal, business owner share generator safety tips
Historical home with original paintings created by the homeowner.
CASA of the Pines 23rd annual Christmas home tour