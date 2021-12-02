East Texans against abortion pray outside of Planned Parenthood as Supreme Court hears arguments

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a case that could overturn Roe versus Wade, a group of East Texans gathered across the street from Tyler’s Planned Parenthood center to pray.

“We just pray that people will see the inherent dignity of life that they’ll come to realize that we can help women and babies we can love them both,” said Anne Jackson, who was praying across the street from Planned Parenthood.

With Bibles and Rosaries in hand, the group prayed while the Supreme Court heard oral arguments close to 1,300 miles away in Washington D.C.

“And we’re praying that there is a decision that will guard and protect unborn life today at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.,” said Steve Kraut.

Among the people who gathered on Wednesday, members of the local ‘40 Days for Life’ group. Wednesday marked the final day of their two-day campaign of prayer, fasting, and community outreach, according to members.

“Fasting increases the power of our prayers and personally it’s a sacrifice, and it’s something that makes it come to mind that you’re doing something for a purpose,” said Ann Kohls. “So every time you start to feel like ‘Oh, I’m gonna go grab something to eat,’ then you rethink ‘no, I’m here. I’m praying and I’m going to do this instead.”

And while abortions are not performed at the Planned Parenthood center in Tyler, they do offer abortion referrals - the reason those who gathered say they were there.

“We don’t want Planned Parenthood in Tyler,” said Katherine Ewing. “I don’t want them in Tyler.”

And while the Supreme Court’s opinion will not come for several months, those who were praying said they’ll continue to do so.

“In the meantime we’ll be praying every day,” Kraut said.

