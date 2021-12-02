East Texas Now Business Break
Burglars hit Lufkin’s Confections Bakery

Confections
Confections((Source: KTRE))
By Sevrin Lavenstein and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin bakery is cleaning up after they say burglars targeted the business.

Sometime overnight, someone broke into Confections on W. Shepherd Avenue. Co-owner of Confections Miranda Dolder said they came into the building this morning to find boxes and trash everywhere.

Dolder says the thief or thieves stole the money out of the register as well as multiple different items once they broke in.

“We’ve been here 12 years and we’ve never ever had a break in,” Dolder said.

Dolder said the bakery is up and running and open for business.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Lufkin police.

