Bethlehem reenactment at Rusk County church takes visitors back in time

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Sprayberry with Bar None Cowboy Church about how they turned their rodeo arena into Bethlehem to let visitors see what life may have been like 2000 years ago.

The Church is between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 TX Highway 43. Bethlehem is open from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, December 3 through Saturday, December 5, and yes, it’s free to attend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

