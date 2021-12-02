East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

15th ranked TJC back at work preparing for Texas Heart Bowl

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though they lost the conference championship to New Mexico Military, Tyler Junior College Coach Thomas Rocco says his football team was full of grit.

“Yes absolutely you know that’s what the G in grind is all about. Is having great and I think this is a very resilient group that care about each other a lot and they’re good at football,” Rocco said.

The Apaches play Coffeyville out of Kansas, the 11th ranked team in the country.

“Well I mean it’s one of the strongest in the nation a lot of people talk about the Texas league the Kansas league The Mississippi league. Do you should be a crossover between these two conferences so it’s good to be able to play against another good team from out of state right now,” said Rocco. “Well we look at Coffeyville offensively there some similarities between them and Kilgore. We are prepared as as well as we can be at this point and we expect to perform well this Saturday.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

SFA Ladyjacks
Ladyjacks start hot with 7-1 record, looking to improve before WAC play
Brandon Belt
Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches
Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches
Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor Football’s 2022 schedule is revealed