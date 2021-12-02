15th ranked TJC back at work preparing for Texas Heart Bowl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though they lost the conference championship to New Mexico Military, Tyler Junior College Coach Thomas Rocco says his football team was full of grit.

“Yes absolutely you know that’s what the G in grind is all about. Is having great and I think this is a very resilient group that care about each other a lot and they’re good at football,” Rocco said.

The Apaches play Coffeyville out of Kansas, the 11th ranked team in the country.

“Well I mean it’s one of the strongest in the nation a lot of people talk about the Texas league the Kansas league The Mississippi league. Do you should be a crossover between these two conferences so it’s good to be able to play against another good team from out of state right now,” said Rocco. “Well we look at Coffeyville offensively there some similarities between them and Kilgore. We are prepared as as well as we can be at this point and we expect to perform well this Saturday.”

