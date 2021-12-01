Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was uninjured after escaping her burning car on Wednesday.

Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian said that the woman called 911 to report that her car had caught on fire. She got out of the car safely. The fire was extinguished and her car has been towed away.

The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by (KLTV/Lexie Vennetti)

Sgt. Christian said that while other vehicles were driving by looking at the fire, one car rear-ended another. There were no reports of any injuries in this incident.

