East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway

The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by(KLTV/Lexie Vennetti)
By Stephanie Frazier and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was uninjured after escaping her burning car on Wednesday.

Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian said that the woman called 911 to report that her car had caught on fire. She got out of the car safely. The fire was extinguished and her car has been towed away.

The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by(KLTV/Lexie Vennetti)

Sgt. Christian said that while other vehicles were driving by looking at the fire, one car rear-ended another. There were no reports of any injuries in this incident.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

Latest News

East Texas Regional Airport
Drone purchase approved for East Texas Regional Airport
Tyler Christmas parade to come through downtown Thursday evening
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt
Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle